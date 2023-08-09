Most of the Bengals’ starters will not play vs. Packers

Spoiler alert: You’re not going to see the Bengals’ starters much in the NFL Preseason.

With Friday’s clash with the Packers on deck, head coach Zac Taylor met with the media Wednesday, where he briefly divulged his plan for the starters.

Taylor's key point was that a “high number of starters won’t play” Friday night. He also said the top two healthy quarterbacks — Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning — will spit reps Friday.

In other words, don’t expect to see big-name players like Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson, Joe Mixon, D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson, Germaine Pratt, Mike Hilton, Orlando Brown Jr., or Sam Hubbard give it a go Friday.

Taylor did add that it’s possible we see most of the starters getting reps in the final two preseason games, but that is still TDB.

With that in mind, who are you looking forward to seeing in action Friday vs. Green Bay? Be sure to let us know in the comments section!

Zac Taylor speaks to the media before joint practice with the Packers. https://t.co/DsuRXRXg3n — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 9, 2023

Make sure you go follow our Twitter page and then ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for Bengaldom. And as always, Who Dey!