Joe Burrow makes an appearance at Bengals practice; Zac Taylor stays mum on possible return

A small but seemingly positive step for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

By Jason Marcum
Syndication: USA TODAY Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Week 1 of the NFL preseason kicking off, we’re still waiting to see when Joe Burrow will make his return for the Cincinnati Bengals.

After injuring his calf on the second day of training camp, Burrow has been sidelined for the last two weeks, and it’s pretty much a lock he won’t play this preseason.

With under five weeks to go until Week 1 of the regular season, head coach Zac Taylor still isn’t ready to say when Burrow will return.

“The timeline is several weeks from when I said several weeks,” Taylor said of Burrow during a Wednesday press conference.

However, the Bengals did get a small bit of good news Wednesday.

For the first time since injuring his calf, Burrow made an appearance at practice, taking in the joint session between the Bengals and Packers.

Burrow wasn’t wearing anything other than a sleeve on that calf and didn’t appear to have a serious limp while walking around.

While it’s good to see Burrow watching practice for the first time since his injury, it’s still untelling as to when exactly he’ll return to practice.

Thankfully, there’s still a full month until that Week 1 regular-season matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

