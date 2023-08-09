The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Training Daze

Things are heating up as the first preseason game of 2023 is around the corner. We talk about that big clash this week and what we should be looking for.
Additionally, we get a glimpse of first-hand training camp observations from John Sheeran, who has attended the past couple of practices. And, it wouldn’t be complete without breaking down the sights and sounds from the team’s joint practice with the Packers.
Join us live at 7:15 p.m. ET for the live show, or else catch it on your favorite platform afterward!
