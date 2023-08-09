 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Training Daze

The Cincinnati Bengals had their first joint practice this week, with the team performing well against the Green Bay Packers. Things are coming together nicely, as the team awaits the return of Joe Burrow. 

By Anthony Cosenza
Things are heating up as the first preseason game of 2023 is around the corner. We talk about that big clash this week and what we should be looking for.

Additionally, we get a glimpse of first-hand training camp observations from John Sheeran, who has attended the past couple of practices. And, it wouldn’t be complete without breaking down the sights and sounds from the team’s joint practice with the Packers.

