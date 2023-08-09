 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

D.J. Reader and Elgton Jenkins got into a joint practice fight that led to smack talk on Twitter

“J A G.”

By PatrickJudis
/ new
Syndication: The Enquirer Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the things you can expect when two teams agree to have a joint practice during training camp is some sort of scuffle or fight. This is the first time guys on both sides are making contact with players who are not their teammates, and tensions will rise.

That happened today at the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers practice. Packers guard Elgton Jenkins started two scuffles on the day, and after practice, D.J. Reader (involved in the second fight) had some words.

For the uninitiated, JAG stands for “Just A Guy,” which is a pretty good insult from one NFL player to another. Reader also explained he wasn’t surprised by emotions running high. The veteran defensive tackle is entering his eighth season in the NFL and has seen it all.

That doesn’t mean he didn’t throw a few digs in there.

We shouldn’t see either of these guys on the field for the first preseason game this Friday. These two sides also won’t see each other this season (unless both make the Super Bowl). So this is history to tuck away for another day.

Either way, this was the coolest account of the start of the second scuffle.

Nice.

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Green Bay Packers: Everything to know for 2023 preseason matchup

View all 8 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...