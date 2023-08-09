D.J. Reader and Elgton Jenkins got into a joint practice fight that led to smack talk on Twitter

One of the things you can expect when two teams agree to have a joint practice during training camp is some sort of scuffle or fight. This is the first time guys on both sides are making contact with players who are not their teammates, and tensions will rise.

That happened today at the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers practice. Packers guard Elgton Jenkins started two scuffles on the day, and after practice, D.J. Reader (involved in the second fight) had some words.

He’s a J A G — Dj Reader (@Djread98) August 9, 2023

Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins smacked DJ Reader sparking brawl. BJ Hill threw down as it devolved into minor scuffles. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 9, 2023

Had fun tho it was a lil humid out there tho. — Dj Reader (@Djread98) August 9, 2023

For the uninitiated, JAG stands for “Just A Guy,” which is a pretty good insult from one NFL player to another. Reader also explained he wasn’t surprised by emotions running high. The veteran defensive tackle is entering his eighth season in the NFL and has seen it all.

That doesn’t mean he didn’t throw a few digs in there.

"Just football.. good intensity.. he (Jenkins) wanted to get kicked out." DJ Reader on the brawl with Packers pic.twitter.com/9NAhgtqRHi — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 9, 2023

I asked Reader if he saw Jenkins get walked off the field after his second fight:



"Because he needed counseling. Go talk to your counselors or something. We're out here trying to work at football. You're out here losing and you want to go extra and try to hurt people?" https://t.co/ezzJXIQiL5 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) August 9, 2023

We shouldn’t see either of these guys on the field for the first preseason game this Friday. These two sides also won’t see each other this season (unless both make the Super Bowl). So this is history to tuck away for another day.

Either way, this was the coolest account of the start of the second scuffle.

Packers guard Elgton Jenkins just punched DJ Reader in the face who no-sold it like the Undertaker — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) August 9, 2023

Nice.