NFL Network makes 2023 AFC North predictions

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Network’s Adam Rank predicted the Cincinnati Bengals to win their third consecutive AFC North title…and it’s not close.

Rank has the Bengals winning 14 games this season, while no one else in the division even gets to 10 wins.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Cleveland Browns end up finishing 2-4, with the Browns being the lone team in the division with a losing record.

Will the Bengals claim the top spot in the AFC North? (via @adamrank) pic.twitter.com/VjyquW2kaY — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 29, 2023

There were some surprising cuts made by some teams, but the Bengals didn’t make too many shocking moves with final cuts this week.

Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor were a couple of the big cuts, but no real surprise here simply because of how deep the Bengals receiving corp is, especially after the addition of Charlie Jones and Andre Iosivas. Taylor’s biggest asset was as the returner, but Jones has impressed the coaches this preseason enough to give TT the boot, and he has since signed with the Chicago Bears.

Devin Asiasi and Tanner Hudson also lost their spots. Once the Bengals resigned Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox, it would’ve been tough for Asiasi and Hudson to keep their spots.

Allan George, Drue Chrisman, and Hakeem Adeniji were another trio of larger cuts of the day. AG has given a lot to the Bengals, but the Bengals drafted a few big-name DBs to create a deep secondary as well.

Adeniji has been with the Bengals for the past couple of seasons and has experienced success. Unfortunately, with the addition of several new offensive linemen over the last couple of years, there’s not enough room for everyone.

The Bengals have had very good teams the last two seasons, which have resulted in back-to-back AFC North titles, an AFC Championship, and a Super Bowl berth.

On paper and statistically, Cincinnati has a great chance to “three-peat” AFC North titles and make it back to the AFC Championship game and, ultimately, the Super Bowl for the second time in three years and fourth overall in franchise history.

But first things first. Beat Cleveland in Week 1.