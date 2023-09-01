Third time hopes to be the charm for Will Grier

We all know that saying, third time is the charm. That just may be the case for Will Grier.

The 28-year-old played for the Florida Gators before he transferred to West Virginia and became a standout. Before he had a season-ending finger injury on his throwing hand, he was having a career-best season, which ultimately led him to receive Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

Grier decided to forego the 2018 NFL Draft and play another season in West Virginia. He finished the following season with 3,864 passing yards, 37-8 (TD-INT), and received Second-Team All-Big 12 honors.

Grier was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He got his chance in the final two games of his rookie season. Neither were good starts, and he left Week 17 early with a foot injury.

After not playing in the 2020 regular season, Grier was released by the Panthers on August 31st, 2021.

The Cowboys claimed Grier the very next day as their third-stringer behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. Grier never got a chance to play with Dallas at all in 2021 or 2022.

Grier was waived two days ago as part of 53-man roster cuts. His interview after getting released from Dallas showed a lot about him as a man and as a player. He shows to the public that he cares about his team and his teammates.

Then this past Wednesday, Grier was picked up by the Bengals and signed to the practice squad. He admitted that a lot went into his decision. He said he wanted to be on a competitive team and wanted to play with champions like Joe Burrow.

Will Grier couldn't pass up chance to play with Joe Burrow and compete for Super Bowl with Bengals pic.twitter.com/8UVoKGchpW — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 30, 2023

Some of you may not know Grier, but we are lucky to have him as a Bengal. He fits right in. He wants to win games, and he wants to learn how to be great. If he is not QB2 midseason, I will fully admit I was wrong, but I can see him making the active roster soon after the regular season begins and taking over Jake Browning’s position.

Stay tuned for Will Grier’s career with Cincinnati.

