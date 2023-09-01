Bengals announce A.J. Green as ‘Ruler of the Jungle’ for home opener

The Cincinnati Bengals and their fanbase have fallen in love with the ‘Ruler of the Jungle’ at each home game during the season.

There have been numerous Bengals greats that have hyped up the home crowd, starting the “Who Dey” chant before kickoff.

The Bengals announced on Thursday afternoon that former wide receiver and franchise legend A.J. Green will be taking the throne before the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 17th.

.@ajgreen_18 is coming back to RULE THE JUNGLE Week 2 against the Ravens!



️: https://t.co/nXeGCLpbGi pic.twitter.com/e9ATGc6kub — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 31, 2023

Green was known as the ‘Ravens Killer’ during his time in Cincinnati, so it makes sense to get number 18 back in the building before a massive home opener.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com wrote, “And, it seems, more monster games. His single-game high came against the Ravens in a 2015 game in Baltimore with 227, the last seven coming with 2:10 left on a touchdown pass from Andy Dalton that gave them a come-from-behind 27-24 win. The year before in the 2014 opener in Baltimore with the Bengals trailing by one, Green caught a 77-yard touchdown pass from Dalton with 4:58 left for another come-from-behind win.”

It is great to see the franchise reaching out to former players and allowing them the opportunity to stay involved as the Bengals brand continues to grow more and more.

Seeing AJ Green get the home crowd excited before kickoff will be so much fun to see!