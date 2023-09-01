Bengals News (9/1): Joe Burrow Eyes Week 1

A look at some of the top Cincinnati Bengals stories from around the web.

Cincinnati Bengals franchise quarterback Joe Burrow was back at practice Wednesday. While he hasn’t been confirmed to be ready for the opener against the Cleveland Browns, it appears a plan is in place to have him ready.

After playing things close to his chest for over a month, Taylor finally went into more detail about where things stand with the franchise quarterback.

The Bengals announced that former star wide receiver A.J. Green would be Ruler of The Jungle at their home opener in Week 2. It is fitting that Green will be back to fire up the crowd before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens. After all, Green tormented them for years.

Our old friend John Sheeran gives a good breakdown of what could be the thought process from the coaching staff when making the decision to waive Raymond Johnson III. Johnson had a very strong preseason, but wasn’t able to make the 53-man roster.

The Bengals signed former Browns running back Demetric Felton to their practice squad. The move was made official Thursday. Maybe Felton can provide some insight about his old team before the Week 1 tilt.

After an impressive last preseason game with the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Will Grier found himself on the Bengals practice squad. Grier went in to more depth about his decision to join the Bengals.

More From Around the NFL

Kupp Suffers Setback

Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp reportedly suffered a setback as he rebounds from a hamstring injury. The Rams travel to Cincinnati for a Monday Night Football showdown in Week 3.

San Fransisco 49ers defensive end is still holding out from practice as he searches for a new deal, but head coach Kyle Shannahan hopes to have him back in practice next week. The Bengals travel to San Fransisco after their bye, but the Bosa situation will likely be resolved by then, one way or the other.

It is never too early to think about the playoffs and with Week 1 rapidly approaching, NFL.com released their first prediction. Spoiler alert: The Bengals are on there.