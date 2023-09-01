Pacman Jones starts bizarre new show

Pacman Jones is a Cincinnati legend.

Not just for his electric punt returns and inspired defensive play but also for his dedication to the community.

And so it’s no surprise that he decided to team up with two big Bengals fans for his next big endeavor.

Only, these aren’t your normal fans.

They’re two funny-looking guys with funny-sounding accents (you might recognize one of them). Check out a preview below:

“Pacman Jones Keeps Crazy Company” will premiere next Wednesday, September 6, 2023, on the Bally Sports Ohio television station all across Ohio. You can also check out clips of the show on YouTube.

And, of course, you can find the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network. Listen on iTunes or using the player below:

In case you missed it, check out our preview of the AFC with Pacman and AtoZ Sports’ John Sheeran:

You can also listen on iTunes or using the player below: