Trayveon Williams says he will be “100%” for Bengals vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams missed much of camp and all of preseason with an ankle injury. With the team looking for a new backup running back, the timing certainly wasn’t great for Williams.

Despite not getting on the field in the preseason, Williams made the Bengals’ final roster and has been back to practice on a limited basis. While he has been out, Chris Evans and rookie Chase Brown have had a chance to show what they can do.

With Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns rapidly approaching, Williams is eyeing a return to the field sooner rather than later.

Per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com, Williams is hoping to be back to 100% next week. Williams back in the fold will add another player to the running back room, but the coaches haven’t necessarily determined who will be the second running back behind Joe Mixon.

3. Trayveon Williams appears to be fully recovered from his ankle injury. Will be interesting to see who emerges as the #2 running back behind Joe Mixon in the season opener pic.twitter.com/LRoIJddiGe — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 30, 2023

The second running back is also normally known as the Bengals’ third-down back, so Williams’ experience as a pass blocker could provide him an edge. Evans hasn’t been able to find the field consistently, and Brown is a rookie, so Williams could have a leg up.

As practice resumes after the long weekend, it will be interesting to see who gets the bulk of the reps at the “RB2” spot. Williams has battled injuries before and could be primed for the biggest season of his young career.

Trayveon Williams is harder to bring down than you’d think. pic.twitter.com/oKLahpsJQl — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 2, 2023

