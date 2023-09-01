Live Bengals Q&A: Submit Your Questions to be answered!

It’s a holiday weekend and real NFL football is just around the corner. The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge Week 1 clash as the next chapter of “The Battle of Ohio” is on deck.
We’re going to go live Friday afternoon to chat about things and answer your questions. As always you can get them to us in a variety of ways:
YouTube/Facebook/CJ Live chats/comments
Text: (949) 542-6241
Email: theobinsider@gmail.com
Give us a shout and we’ll get to as many as we can. We’re kicking off just before 5 p.m. ET to get your Labor Day Weekend started the right way!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
Loading comments...