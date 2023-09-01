 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live Bengals Q&A: Submit Your Questions to be answered!

We’re taking your #Bengals questions as the 2023 season opener is around the corner! Hit us up!

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

It’s a holiday weekend and real NFL football is just around the corner. The Cincinnati Bengals have a huge Week 1 clash as the next chapter of “The Battle of Ohio” is on deck.

We’re going to go live Friday afternoon to chat about things and answer your questions. As always you can get them to us in a variety of ways:

YouTube/Facebook/CJ Live chats/comments

Text: (949) 542-6241

Email: theobinsider@gmail.com

Give us a shout and we’ll get to as many as we can. We’re kicking off just before 5 p.m. ET to get your Labor Day Weekend started the right way!

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

Bengals Training Camp 2023: Everything to know

View all 82 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...