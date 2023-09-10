Bengals vs. Browns: How to watch and pregame thread

The Cleveland Browns play host to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 for the first of the teams’ two matchups this upcoming season. This should help commence the action in what should be a highly competitive division.

This will also be just the second time we have seen the Bengals with Joe Burrow battle the Browns with Deshaun Watson. In that matchup, the Bengals, at home, beat the Browns 23-10. Watson threw for just 276, a touchdown, and an interception. Burrow had 239 yards, two touchdowns and a pick.

The Bengals had a seven-game winning streak over Cleveland from the second game of 2014 till the first matchup of 2018. Since then, the Browns have often come out on top, winning eight of the last 10 matchups.

Cincinnati’s offseason consistently largely of the loss of its two starting safeties. The Bengals replaced Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell with Nick Scott and Dax Hill. All eyes will also be on Burrow and his contract extension, which may be completed prior to Week 1. Burrow’s training camp calf strain will be of note, but he seems likely to be on the field at full strength.

As for the Browns, they will again be led by Watson. Both Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be impactful for the team’s offense. Stars like Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and Za’Darius Smith line Cleveland’s defense.

With most divisional games, expect a close battle between these two, and the 2.5-point spread insinuates that as well.

Date/Time: Sept. 10, 2022 at 1 pm ET

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH

Series Leader: The Bengals lead the all-time series 52-47

TV Channel: CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn.

Online Stream: You can stream the game online using CBS All-Access or Paramount+. You can also use a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WLW-AM (700), WCKY-AM (1530), and WEBN-FM (102.7).

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Dave Lapham (analyst).

Weather: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the high 60s, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are 2-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook.

