Bengals vs. Browns Inactives: Juan Thornhill out; Chase Brown a healthy scratch

The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have announced their inactives for Week 1. Because neither team had practice squad call-ups, only five players from each team are inactive.

For Cincinnati, the following players are out today:

RB Chase Brown

CB DJ Ivey

DE Joseph Ossai

C Trey Hill

79 OT Jackson Carman

Defensive end Joseph Ossai is the only healthy scratch today. He has been working on the rehab field in practice recently, so he will hopefully be back next week vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Rookie running back Chase Brown was competing to be the Bengals’ No. 2 running back, but it looks like he still has some work to do for that to happen at some point this season.

Here are the Browns’ inactives:

S Juan Thornhill

CB Kahlef Hailassie

C Luke Wypler

DE Isaiah McGuire

DT Siaki Ika

The big news here is standout safety Juan Thornhill being out due to a calf injury. Thornhill was a big free agent signing from the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, but he will have to wait at least another week to make his Cleveland debut.