Chidobe Awuzie recovers fumble in return to Cleveland

Awuzie makes a big play in the same stadium where he tore his ACL last season.

Cincinnati Bengals corner Chidobe Awuzie has made his long-awaited return to regular-season football after tearing his ACL in last season’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

So of course, Awuzie made sure to make a memorable play in his first game back in the very stadium he tore his ACL.

Late in the first quarter with the Browns driving in the red zone, Germaine Pratt forced a fumble on running back Jerome Ford, and Awuzie was able to fall on the loose ball.

You love to see it!

