 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals’ disgusting loss to the Browns

Can we pretend this never happened?

By Dadio Makdook
/ new
Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns embarrassed the Cincinnati Bengals on the first Sunday of the NFL season. Bengals fans absolutely did not see that coming.

The criticism started to really stream in around the end of the first half, when Cincinnati trailed 13-3.

Some questioned the conservative playcalling.

While others were completely confused by Joe Burrow’s lack of accuracy and aggressiveness.

And then things just continued to get worse.

The game was essentially decided with over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Deshaun Watson threw a three-yard touchdown to put the Browns up 24-3.

It was at that point that Bengals fans began to vent their frustration with the team’s inability to play up to its potential against Cleveland.

And needless to say, a lot of that frustration surrounded the play of Burrow, who finished a disgusting 14/31 for 82 passing yards.

Of course, there was some logic to the Browns’ dominance in Week 1.

But the Bengals have started slow every year in the Taylor era, which brings into question the fifth-year head coach’s approach to the offseason.

Obviously, things can only go up. But that’s still a steep climb from about as ugly as a performance as you can expect from a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

On a lighter note, check out Tee Higgins’ recent appearance on Pacman Jones’ new podcast, “Pacman Jones Keeps Crazy Company”.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns: Everything to know for 2023 opener

View all 40 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...