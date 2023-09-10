Joe Burrow: Nobody on Bengals is panicking

Take your very worst-case scenario for the Cincinnati Bengals’ season opener against the Cleveland Browns. And then pile some more brown on there. And you still wouldn’t have the toilet-busting mess we saw today.

But these are Joe Burrow’s Bengals. A team whose season ended in disappointment last year when they didn’t win it all.

Yes, Super Bowl wins are now the standard.

Plus, Cincinnati is in familiar territory after falling 0-1. Last year, the Bengals started 0-2 before ripping off nine straight wins, only to fall just short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

In 2021, the Bengals started 7-6, and their spot in the playoffs wasn’t secured until Week 17 when they came from behind to beat the Chiefs at home.

And it is that perspective that Burrow asked fans to embrace following the 24-3 blowout loss in Cleveland, saying, “Nobody is panicking in here, guys.” Read the full quote below:

Joe Burrow on 24-3: "Nobody is panicking in here, guys. Week 1 doesn’t define anybody’s season. Obviously, not very good out there. Anybody that watched saw that. But we have been in this spot before and come back stronger and had great years. That’s what we are going to do." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 10, 2023

