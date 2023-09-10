Zac Taylor on Bengals’ performance vs. Browns: “Not the team we are going to be”

It was a tough day to be a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Yet another embarrassing loss to their in-state rival Cleveland Browns was hard to stomach.

Slow starts are nothing new for the Bengals, who started 0-2 last season and wound up putting together a 10-game win streak to close out the season.

Fans are worried. Joe Burrow isn’t. Head coach Zac Taylor doesn’t seem worried either.

“This isn’t the team that we are going to be. We all understand that.” Taylor said, according to Paul Dehner Jr.

We certainly hope he is right. The offensive line struggled. Wide receivers didn’t get open. Rookie punter Brad Robbins had a tough day. The defense struggled to contain Cleveland’s rushing attack down the stretch. While there were some positives to be found, it was a rough game to watch in all three phases.

Thankfully, nobody in the building seems overly concerned, and coming off two of the most successful seasons in franchise history, who are we to doubt them? The team has shown they can bounce back, regroup, and reach the potential we all know they have.

The road doesn’t get much easier in Week 2, as the Baltimore Ravens come to town for another AFC North showdown.