Cincy Jungle staff picks for Jets vs. Bills on Monday Night Football

The first Monday Night Football matchup of the season has the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers announcing themselves with a divisional game against the Buffalo Bills. Both of these teams have aspirations of being contenders in the AFC, but there are only so many playoff spots to go around. Will this game come back to haunt the loser?

The Jets were the talk of the offseason with the will he won’t he? of Rodgers deciding whether to retire or join the Jets. There was also the hold off of the Green Bay Packers with the trade, but ultimately Rodgers gets his chance in the AFC. We also got a very close look at this team via HBO’s Hard Knocks.

The Jets were a very young team last season with a good defense but a struggling offense. The question becomes just how much will Rodgers improve that offense. There is clearly talent around the Super Bowl-winning quarterback, but how long will it take these young guys to catch up?

Meanwhile, the Bills have seen their last two seasons end in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. First, it was leaving too many seconds for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to come eback, and then they struggled to get anything going in the snow against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The question is this the season that quarterback Josh Allen and company can get over the hump?

These two teams split their two meetings last season. The Jets defense held Allen to 20 points and 17 points. Buffalo’s offense most likely will need better answers to that defense with Rodgers on the other side.

Here is who we’re taking.