Bengals vs. Ravens opening odds

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t start the season the way that we had all hoped, as they once again fell on the road against the Cleveland Browns in a 24-3 loss.

Nothing was going right for the Bengals offensively, as they only gained six total first downs and had 142 total yards of offense.

Joe Burrow completed just 14 of his 31 passes for 82 yards and failed to connect with Tee Higgins despite targeting him 8 times in the matchup.

Luckily it was only Week 1, and the Bengals will get another chance to pick up their first win of the season next week when the Baltimore Ravens come to Cincinnati.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals opened as a 3.5-point favorite over their division rivals, but the line has since moved to the Bengals being a 3-point favorite.

The Ravens are coming off a 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in a game that saw most of the damage happen on the ground as the Ravens rushed for all three of their touchdowns.

Justice Hill accounted for two of the rushing touchdowns, while JK Dobbins added the third. Unfortunately, Dobbins went down with an injury that has since been confirmed as a torn Achilles.

As we look ahead to Week 2, the Ravens will have to adjust without Dobbins on the field, and the Bengals will have to adjust just about everything that happened on the offensive side of the ball on Sunday.

If there is one thing that last season showed us, it is that this team is not going to panic, and they will get back to work this week and look to get back to .500 next Sunday.