Joe Burrow contract details released

The Cincinnati Bengals made league history by signing Joe Burrow to an NFL record five-year, $275 million contract extension. As always, the total value was reported without many details.

Monday, we got a look at the details of the contract and more clarity on the structure via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com.

Here’s what it looks like:

1. 2023 roster bonus: $40 million, fully guaranteed. 2. 2023 training camp roster bonus: $4.535 million, fully guaranteed. 3. 2023 base salary: $1.01 million, fully guaranteed. 4. 2024 option bonus: $55 million, fully guaranteed. 5. 2024 base salary: $10.714 million, fully guaranteed. 6. 2025 option bonus, $10 million, fully guaranteed. 7. 2025 base salary: $25.25 million, fully guaranteed. 8. 2026 option bonus: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. 9. 2026 base salary: $25.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing, fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2025 league year. 10. 2027 option bonus: $10 million, guaranteed for injury at signing (see item 11 for more). 11. 2027 base salary: $27.25 million, guaranteed for injury at signing; $18.3 million becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year and the full 2027 compensation (including option bonus) becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year. 12. 2028 option bonus: $5 million. 13. 2028 base salary: $35.5 million. 14. 2029 March roster bonus: $2.5 million. 15. 2029 base salary: $48.039 million. 16. 2025-29 incentives: $500,000 for winning the AFC Championship, and another $1.25 million for winning the Super Bowl.

In total, Burrow will earn $310 million over seven years, with $219 million in injury guarantees over the course of the five new years.

This is a big change in the Bengals’ contract structure, as they essentially have refused to guarantee big money beyond the first year of a contract.

Perhaps the biggest sign of change is Burrow’s three years fully guaranteed at signing. Those guarantees total up to $146.51 million.

It’s a monster deal that appears to be structured in a way that benefits the team more than some other monster quarterback contracts we’ve seen.