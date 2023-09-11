 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Update on Ravens’ brutal injury news heading into Week 2 vs. Bengals

Ronnie Stanley, Marcus Williams, and Tyler Linderbaum are among the Ravens’ top players who are in serious danger of missing Week 2.

By Jason Marcum
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The 0-1 Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to score their first win this Sunday when the 1-0 Baltimore Ravens invade Paycor Stadium.

While Baltimore was victorious over the Houston Texans in Week 1, it probably doesn’t feel like much of a win after the amount of injuries sustained.

To recap from head coach John Harbaugh’s Monday presser, the players who went down Sunday include:

  • Starting running back J.K. Dobbins with a torn Achilles.
  • Starting center Tyler Linderbaum with an ankle sprain.
  • Starting safety Marcus Williams with a pectoral injury.
  • Starting tackle Ronnie Stanley with a knee sprain.

Adding to this, the Ravens already have key injuries to:

  • Starting linebacker Tyus Bowser with a knee injury that has him on IR.
  • Starting tight end Mark Andrews, who missed Week 1 with a quad injury.
  • Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed Week 1 with a foot injury.

So of the seven names mentioned above, it appears there’s a good chance that all but one or two of them are out Sunday. Andrews was able to log three limited practices last week, so my guess is he goes in Week 2, but even if he plays, Baltimore is clearly going to be down a lot of firepower in Cincinnati.

What’s especially worrisome for Baltimore is how quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled in Week 1 when pressured by a Texans defense that’s projected to be among the league’s worst this year.

Safe to say the Bengals badly need to take advantage of potentially two starting offensive linemen being down in Week 2.

