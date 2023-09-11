Update on Ravens’ brutal injury news heading into Week 2 vs. Bengals

The 0-1 Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to score their first win this Sunday when the 1-0 Baltimore Ravens invade Paycor Stadium.

While Baltimore was victorious over the Houston Texans in Week 1, it probably doesn’t feel like much of a win after the amount of injuries sustained.

To recap from head coach John Harbaugh’s Monday presser, the players who went down Sunday include:

Starting running back J.K. Dobbins with a torn Achilles.

Starting center Tyler Linderbaum with an ankle sprain.

Starting safety Marcus Williams with a pectoral injury.

Starting tackle Ronnie Stanley with a knee sprain.

Adding to this, the Ravens already have key injuries to:

Starting linebacker Tyus Bowser with a knee injury that has him on IR.

Starting tight end Mark Andrews, who missed Week 1 with a quad injury.

Starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who missed Week 1 with a foot injury.

Harbaugh said that both Tyler Linderbaum (ankle sprain) and Ronnie Stanley (knee sprain) are week-to-week. Harbaugh sounded skeptical that they'll be available this week. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 11, 2023

Ravens injuries

RB Dobbins (Achilles, out for yr)

TE Andrews (Quad, chance for Sun.)

C Linderbaum (ankle, Wk-to-Wk; likely not Sun)

LT Stanley (knee, Wk-to-Wk; likely not Sun)

OLB Bowser (knee, IR until Wk 5)

CB Humphrey (foot, chance for Sun)

S Williams (torn pec, out awhile) — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 11, 2023

So of the seven names mentioned above, it appears there’s a good chance that all but one or two of them are out Sunday. Andrews was able to log three limited practices last week, so my guess is he goes in Week 2, but even if he plays, Baltimore is clearly going to be down a lot of firepower in Cincinnati.

What’s especially worrisome for Baltimore is how quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled in Week 1 when pressured by a Texans defense that’s projected to be among the league’s worst this year.

Lamar Jackson when he was not pressured yesterday per TruMedia...



15-of-15 for 155 yards (10.3 Y/A)



When pressured...



2-of-7 for 14 yards 1 INT 3 sacks — Rich Hribar (@LordReebs) September 11, 2023

Safe to say the Bengals badly need to take advantage of potentially two starting offensive linemen being down in Week 2.