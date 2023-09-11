 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Podcast: This isn’t the team the Bengals are going to be

It wasn’t all bad, but it was a lot of bad.

By Matthew Minich
There is no way to truly express how disappointing the performance of the Cincinnati Bengals offense was in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. By several measures, it was the worst game of Joe Burrow’s career, and he wasn’t getting any help from his receivers either.

There were, however, some good things to see on the field.

In this podcast, I talk about the Bengals' Week 1 game, including some impressive performances that got lost in all of the blah.

Take a listen below!

