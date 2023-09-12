Bengals News (9/12): Optimism

Bengals: 3 reasons for optimism following discouraging loss to Browns

The sky has looked like it was falling for the Cincinnati Bengals before. Here's why it's not falling this time after Sunday’s setback to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals have won each of the last two AFC North titles surviving big losses to the Browns, and they’re on that path again after Cleveland had all the answers in Sunday’s 24-3 defeat.

"Obviously, when it's raining like that, something you have to handle. We didn't handle it today."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and OC Brian Callahan provide insight into what happened in the Week 1 loss to the Browns.

An update on Tee Higgins and the Bengals.

A look at who played how much when the Bengals lost to the Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan said some of Myles Garrett's, the man with 12 career sacks vs. the Bengals, is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

This might be a one-game outlier for the 2023 season, but one thing is certain: the Browns have the Bengals number.

