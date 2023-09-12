Bengals Weekly Awards in 24-3 loss to Browns

To be blunt, there wasn’t much to celebrate on Sunday in terms of the Cincinnati Bengals’ performance. Still, there were some individuals and moments in the game worth mentioning.

Most Valuable Player

Joe Mixon:

The lone bright spot on offense this week was Mixon, who had both the most yards from scrimmage and the longest play of the day. Mixon averaged a respectable 4.3 yards per carry and 95 yards from scrimmage.

Germaine Pratt:

The veteran linebacker was outstanding, fresh off of a new deal he signed this spring. He co-led the team with 11 total tackles, and notched a sack and a forced fumble. Not a bad day’s work for No. 57.

Trey Hendrickson:

The veteran edge defender had a big day, especially early on, against the Browns. He had three total tackles, a sack, and a handful of pressures on Deshaun Watson.

Dax Hill:

What a starting debut for the second-year safety. Hill made a number of plays, including a savvy interception off of a tipped pass, as well as six total tackles—two for a loss.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 1 MVP? RB Joe Mixon

LB Germaine Pratt

EDGE Trey Hendrickson

Dax Hill

Other vote view results 5% RB Joe Mixon (1 vote)

61% LB Germaine Pratt (11 votes)

22% EDGE Trey Hendrickson (4 votes)

5% Dax Hill (1 vote)

5% Other (1 vote) 18 votes total Vote Now

Unsung Hero of the Week

Cam Taylor-Britt:

The second-year corner did well after being promoted to starting corner this year. He allowed just two receptions on the day, along with three tackles and a pass defended.

Orlando Brown, Jr.:

It wasn’t a banner day for the offensive line, but Brown led the way with a respectable 65.1 overall Pro Football Focus score. He allowed a key pressure to Garrett but held his own for most of the rest of the day.

Cam Sample:

With Joseph Ossai resting a high ankle sprain, Sample was pressed into further rotational action this week. He responded with six total tackles on an overall solid defensive effort.

Nick Scott:

I never truly know how to feel when a safety is one of the leaders in tackles for a particular game—especially when it’s in double-digit numbers. Such was the case for Scott, who had 11 total tackles against Cleveland.

Poll Who gets your vote for the Bengals’ Week 1 Unsung Hero of the Week? CB Cam Taylor-Britt

OT Orlando Brown, Jr.

DL Cam Sample

S Nick Scott

Other vote view results 62% CB Cam Taylor-Britt (10 votes)

12% OT Orlando Brown, Jr. (2 votes)

0% DL Cam Sample (0 votes)

18% S Nick Scott (3 votes)

6% Other (1 vote) 16 votes total Vote Now

Play of the Game

Dax Hill interception:

In the early stages of the third quarter, Cleveland was looking to build upon their 10-3 lead. As they often do, Watson and the Browns offense ran a play-action bootleg, but B.J. Hill and the second-year safety were ready. The defensive lineman tipped the pass, with the safety hauling it in for a pick.

Deshaun Watson Dax Hill

pic.twitter.com/4nxkZ4PJL3 — PFF (@PFF) September 10, 2023

Chidobe Awuzie fumble recovery:

This could also be titled “the Germaine Pratt forced fumble.” Regardless, the turnover exuded No. 57’s knack for making a big play and an awesome moment for Awuzie’s comeback from a devastating knee injury.

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt forced Browns RB Jerome Ford to lose the ball.



Big fumble. pic.twitter.com/MjnBOeZR11 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 10, 2023

Joe Mixon 22-yard run:

The veteran running back was the lone consistent weapon on offense for the Bengals on Sunday. His 22-yard run where he bounced it outside was the longest play from scrimmage from Cincinnati versus the Browns.

One bright spot for the Bengals was Joe Mixon. Thought he looked healthy, shifty, powerful, and explosive. Made the most of his opportunities and looks good in this revamped run game. pic.twitter.com/SM3XPf4dxh — mike (@bengals_sans) September 11, 2023