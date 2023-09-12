Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: Cincinnati Enquirer’s Charlie Goldsmith joins the show!

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Fan of the Year Jimmie Foster and his crew bring their star-studded show to the Cincy Jungle podcast network.

The Bengals took one on the chin this past Sunday with a crushing loss to the Cleveland Browns. On deck is the Baltimore Ravens for Cincinnati’s home-opener in what is bordering on a must-win situation.

To break down the loss and upcoming matchup, the BJAF crew welcomes in Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer. It’s sure to be a great conversation, so you won’t want to miss it.

Join the live fun at 8 p.m. ET, or else check it out on your favorite platform afterward!