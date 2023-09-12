La’el Collins cut by Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have released offense tackle La’el Collins from the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced Tuesday.

Collins, a ninth-year player, was placed on the Reserve/PUP list on August 29th. He originally joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys during the 2022 offseason. He started 15 games at right tackle for Cincinnati last season before suffering a season-ending ACL tear.

This is a surprising move, as the Bengals seemed to be hoping Collins could eventually return this season and give the team some much-needed depth at offensive tackle. As of now, Jackson Carman and D’Ante Smith are the backup tackles behind current starters Orlando Brown Jr. and Jonah Williams.

According to Over The Cap, the Bengals will save $7 million by releasing Collins.

Here’s to hoping Collins is able to fully recover from his injury and eventually sign with another NFL team.