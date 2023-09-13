Bengals Reacts Survey Week 2

Greetings, Bengals fans!

That was a rough opener, but thankfully, Week 1 is always full of results that don’t end up meaning much in the long term of a 17-game season.

Still, it was pretty ugly, so we’re curious as to how much it affected your confidence in the team, if at all.

For our first question, it’s simply asking if you’re still confident in the direction of the team.

And for our second question, we asked about your level of concern following that blowout in Cleveland. Hopefully, you’re not smashing the panic button just yet.

Sound off below, and discuss it further in the comments section!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/O7K6ER/">Please take our survey</a>

