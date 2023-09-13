Bengals News (9/13): A.J. Green returns to rule the Jungle

Bengals Roster Moves: Defensive Tackle Waived

Pesefea, a rookie out of Arizona State University, was placed on the Reserve/Injured list on Aug. 29. He originally signed with the Bengals as a college free agent in May and played in all three preseason games for Cincinnati.

Bengals Roster Moves: La'el Collins Released

Collins, a ninth-year player, was placed on the Reserve/PUP list on Aug. 29. He originally joined the Bengals as an unrestricted free agent during the 2022 offseason and started 15 games at ROT for Cincinnati last season.

A.J. Green Completes NFL Life Cycle And Returns To Bengals As Legend And Ruler Of The Jungle

Remember when the Bengals broke out their sleek white and black-striped color rush jerseys on Thursday Night Football seven years ago? The night A.J. Green gave the shirt off his back to his newborn son Easton Ace Green after he stripped the Dolphins for 173 yards?

The Conversation: Brad Robbins on his NFL Punting Debut

I'm always thankful for times like that. As a specialist, nothing's ever going to be perfect unless you hit the ball 60 yards out of bounds every single time. It's never going to be perfect, but to get the opportunity and get that many reps in the game, you just have to look at it as a positive.

Quick Hits: Bengals Plan "To Fire Away Again," In Search Of Big Plays; Rainy Day Thoughts; Mixon Leads Efficient Backs; Building Blocks Prepping For Ravens

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's lethal long ball which has led the NFL in deep passing the last two seasons couldn't pierce the Lake Erie mist. According to Pro Football Focus, Burrow was 0-for-5 on balls deeper than 20 yards on Sunday. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, the 6-4, 220-pounder who has converted enough of those 50-50 balls for two straight 1,000-yard seasons, got his hand on two of them but couldn't haul them in.

Bengals release Collins from physically unable to perform list

The seven-year veteran signed with the Bengals in the 2022 offseason and started 15 games at right tackle. With the move, the Bengals will gain $7.7 million in cap savings while incurring $1.7 million in dead money in 2024.

Look: Browns Take Shot at Cincinnati Bengals, Quarterback Joe Burrow Following Battle of Ohio Win

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost in Cleveland for the sixth consecutive time this past Sunday and the Browns are basking in the 24-3 win. They posted an edit of the large banner in downtown Cleveland famous for the LeBron James "Witness" Campaign with Nike.

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin explains why Bengals lost to Browns

“To be blunt, I thought the corners won the game for them for them last week,” Tomlin said, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Their ability to stand on the line of scrimmage and challenge the Cincinnati Bengals I thought was really impressive. They stood up time and time again. It allowed their safeties and linebackers to get focused on (Bengals running back Joe) Mixon and some of the run game. I thought that was the catalyst for the performance.”

Should Bengals, Chiefs, Seahawks be worried after NFL Week 1?

On Thursday, the Lions pulled off what felt like their biggest win in decades, as Dan Campbell's team upset the defending champion Chiefs in Kansas City. The other AFC conference finalist wasn't spared, as the Bengals were blown out in the Battle of Ohio by the Browns. In the NFC, the Seahawks were manhandled by a Rams team many wrote off before the season, even before it lost wide receiver Cooper Kupp to injured reserve.

Bengals take a dive in Week 2 NFL power rankings

That tracks, considering the giant egg the team laid in Cleveland against the Browns in the opener. Most power rankings have the Bengals down as a result, with USA Today’s Nate Davis dropping them from third to ninth:

Around the league

NFL Week 1's biggest deals: Aaron Rodgers' injury buries Jets; Cowboys, Jordan Love make statements

Four snaps into the four-time MVP's highly anticipated debut campaign with the Jets, Rodgers took a sack. After briefly getting up on his feet and looking to the sideline, the 39-year-old sat down on the turf, and that was it. Torn Achilles. Rodgers' season didn't even last one full drive. Absolutely devastating.

NFL RB Index, Week 2: Five potential trade fits for Jonathan Taylor; ranking the top 15 running backs

It's been quite the saga between Taylor and the Colts in 2023. Unhappy with his contract, the running back requested a trade in late July. Colts owner Jim Irsay initially indicated the team would not be trading Taylor, but the team granted the 24-year-old permission to seek a trade a few weeks later. After no deal was reached, Indy placed Taylor on PUP on Aug. 29 as he continued to recover from an ankle injury that ended his 2022 campaign in December and required offseason surgery.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk: QB Brock Purdy plays with 'swag' that 'bleeds' to the rest of the offense

Brock Purdy continued the immaculate start to his career, moving to 6-0 as a regular-season starter with Sunday's blowout win in Pittsburgh. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback became the only signal-caller since at least 1950 to start 6-0 and throw multiple pass touchdowns in each of his first six career starts.

RB Austin Ekeler on Chargers inability to finish games: 'It’s just straight-up inconsistency'

In Sunday's thrilling back-and-forth 36-34 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Justin Herbert and the offense had the chance to swipe the game on the final drive, getting the ball back with 1:45 left. However, they went backward, ultimately losing a yard in five plays, culminating with the game-sealing sack.

NFL to expand practice squads for all 32 teams to include one international player starting in 2024

The National Football League has announced the expansion of the practice squad for all 32 clubs beginning in 2024 to include one international player, helping to create more opportunities for talented athletes from around the world to be identified and developed in the game of football.