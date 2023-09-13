Browns and Ravens are now ahead of the Bengals in AFC North odds

The Cincinnati Bengals laid a massive egg in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Coming in to the season as Super Bowl contenders, the performance we saw was certainly a cause for concern for Bengals fans.

While the fan base showed their displeasure and the national media piled on, it seems Vegas also believes in the Bengals less than they did just a week ago.

The Browns (+200) and Baltimore Ravens (+200) both are favored to win the AFC North over the Bengals (+245), according to DraftKings.

Betting odds are a fluid situation. They change week by week, and at times, it seems they change hour by hour. With Cleveland and Baltimore both starting the season 1-0, it makes some sense for the line to move.

But as we have seen before, slow starts don’t always equate to a disappointing finish. After an 0-2 start last year and yet another drubbing at the hands of the Browns in October, the Bengals went on to win 10 straight games on their way to a second straight AFC North crown and a second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship Game.

From a sports bettor’s perspective, this could be a great chance to pick up better value if you still believe the Bengals can rebound and capture the division for a franchise record third straight season.

On the other hand, if you’re in a panic and think the sky is falling, maybe you play it safe and don’t submit the bet.

Betting on a division rival to win the crown is an option, but it would feel gross.