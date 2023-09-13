Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Joseph Ossai in; Cam Sample out

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 clash at Paycor Stadium.

For the Bengals, the big news was defensive end Joseph Ossai practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle in the preseason finale. He was listed as a limited participant.

Not all news was good, as defensive end Cam Sample did not practice due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. According to Joe Goodberry, Sample appeared to suffer the injury during the Dax Hill interception return vs. the Browns.

Running back Chris Evans was limited with a hamstring injury, while linebacker Logan Wilson was limited with an ankle injury.

For the Ravens, they were without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, safety Marcus Williams, center Tyler Linderbaum, and cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Those four starters appear unlikely to play this week.

Baltimore did have some good news in that tight end Mark Andrews practiced in limited fashion, though he did have three of those last week before being inactive vs. Houston. I’m still banking on him playing this week.

