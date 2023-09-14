Cincy Jungle staff picks for Eagles vs. Vikings on Thursday Night Football and open thread

Thursday Night Football has a game between two of the top NFC teams. The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the Minnesota Vikings. Two of the top quarterbacks in the NFC in Jalen Hurts and Kirk Cousins will face off in an important early season matchup.

The Eagles are looking to avoid that Super Bowl loser slump after falling just short against the Kansas City Chiefs last season. They were able to survive against the New England Patriots in Week 1.

The notable thing we saw from that Week 1 game was quarterback Mac Jones going for over 300 yards and three touchdowns. That is something the Vikings and Kirk Cousins surely will also try and take advantage of after falling to the Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 1.

Philadelphia’s offense still looks like it can beat teams in a multitude of ways. Hurts was efficient, but the offense didn’t have any singular player go off. Meanwhile, the Vikings saw — as they have many times before — Justin Jefferson try to carry the team to victory with nine catches for 150 yards on the day.

The key to this one may be how well Minnesota’s offensive line is able to protect Cousins as the game goes on. The Eagles pass rush is still formidable and can turn the tide of any game.

Will the Eagles soar to victory, or can the Vikings come into the city of brotherly love and sail away victorious?

Here is who our staff is taking: