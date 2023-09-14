Cowboys’ Micah Parsons defends Joe Burrow

It was a rough way to start the season on Sunday for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals were dominated by the Cleveland Browns, 24-3.

Burrow was held to just 84 passing yards in the game on 14 completions. Ja’Marr Chase led the way with just 39 receiving yards, and Tee Higgins did not record a catch.

Media outlets and others did not hesitate to push narratives about Burrow and the Bengals, but others came to Burrow’s defense.

Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons was on Bleacher Reports “The Edge.”

Parsons went on to discuss Burrow’s performance, saying, “Everyone is throwing shade on Joe Burrow. Listen, everyone has these days, it’s the National Football League. The best league in the world. Some days, people are going to out-execute you.”

Parsons went on to say, “The (Browns) defensive coordinator had a hell of a game to slow down Joe Burrow and the three-headed dragon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins.”

The Bengals are no stranger to slow starts after falling to 0-2 last season, but still reached the AFC Championship game.

Cincinnati will look to bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.