Bengals News (9/14): Joe Burrow’s new look

Quick Hits: Joe Burrow's History Of Bouncing Back; More Ravens; Hair-Raising Questions

"Long season. Everybody has bad games," said Burrow after Wednesday's practice. "That's going to happen, and what makes you who you are and hopefully makes you the player that you are is how you respond to games like that and how consistent can you be afterwards."

Setting The Scene: Preview for Bengals Home Opener vs Ravens

The Bengals face another AFC North Division rival in their home opener when they take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is looking to bounce back from a 24-3 defeat at Cleveland in Week 1.

Joe Burrow shows up to Bengals practice with a new look

For those experiencing a bit of deja vu, Burrow did the same thing near the start of training camp when he showed up with his hair grown out and went viral for it.

Insider notes on La’el Collins: Ex-Bengals OT's return from injury likely in 2023, Patriots interested

So, what’s next for La'el Collins? The Cincinnati Bengals cut offensive lineman La'el Collins this week from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and the eight-year veteran is now a free agent. How will his future pan out before he takes the field again?

Key Baltimore Ravens Miss Practice With Showdown With Cincinnati Bengals Looming

Both guys missed practice on Wednesday. Safety Marcus Williams is expected to go on injured reserve with a pectoral injury and starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley has a knee injury that could prevent him from playing in Cincinnati.

Bengals Week 1 PFF Recap: 3 stats to know

This week, we put the spotlight on two players who had their contracts reworked during the offseason, as well as troubling new trend following a beloved veteran of the defense.

Lamar Jackson Hopes to Be the Difference vs. Bengals

The franchise quarterback is eager for Week 2, when the Ravens head to Cincinnati with Jackson healthy and ready to rejoin the rivalry. Jackson has only played two games in Cincinnati in his six-year career, and none since 2020.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor Shares Thoughts on La'el Collins Release

"It's tough. There's never a great time. He worked really hard for us. Have a lot of respect for LC and the way he went about his business," Taylor said. "Gave us some really good snaps last year until the injury. He's one of those guys that just loves ball and you enjoy being around him.

Around the league

Zach Wilson presented 'great opportunity' as Jets turn the page after Aaron Rodgers' injury

The NFL moves fast, though, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh, in words and tone, made it clear that the mourning period for Aaron Rodgers' Achilles’ tear was over, and the time had come to worry about the Dallas Cowboys, who the Jets play on Sunday. The Jets want Rodgers around when he is ready, he can have a headset on the sidelines, And Saleh said he would be shocked if Rodgers ends his career this way, although he indicated he has not talked to Rodgers about his plans. It has been a roller coaster for players, many of whom did not find out until after the Monday night overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills the severity of Rodgers' injury.

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 2: Best QB option for Jets? Evaluating 6 struggling offenses

Interestingly, half of the teams that failed to score more than 10 points in Week 1 last season -- the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers -- ended up averaging more than 20 points per game over the entire season. Furthermore, the Cowboys, who scored the fewest points of any team (3) on opening weekend last season, finished 2022 ranked fourth overall in average points scored.

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc.," Rodgers wrote on Instagram. "It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon.

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

"We're in there talking as an offense and he's like, 'I know all these signals. If they do this, they're going into Cover 2. If they do this, they're going into Cover 3. Every time I alert this and they do this signal, they're dropping back to this.' And I'm like, 'Wow, that's amazing.' ... I was just listening to him and we were listening to him and we just kind of understood."