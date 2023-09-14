The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Home Sweet Home

The Bengals took one on the chin last Sunday and they look to even out their record—both overall and in the division. But, it’s a huge test for a team that needs a gigantic rebound, as the Ravens head to Cincinnati.

This week, we take a look at the big task ahead and the biggest matchups of the week. We welcome in BLEAV in Ravens co-host, Khari Thompson to help us break it all down!

Join us live at 6:30 pm ET for the live show, or else catch it afterward.