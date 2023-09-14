 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Home Sweet Home

The Bengals are looking to rebound against the Ravens in their home opener. We take a look at the opponent and see which matchups are critical.

By Anthony Cosenza
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bengals took one on the chin last Sunday and they look to even out their record—both overall and in the division. But, it’s a huge test for a team that needs a gigantic rebound, as the Ravens head to Cincinnati.

This week, we take a look at the big task ahead and the biggest matchups of the week. We welcome in BLEAV in Ravens co-host, Khari Thompson to help us break it all down!

Join us live at 6:30 pm ET for the live show, or else catch it afterward.

If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals in NFL Week 2

View all 58 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...