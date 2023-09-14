Bengals vs. Ravens injury report: Cam Sample returns; Baltimore still banged up

The Cincinnati Bengals are gearing up for another AFC North showdown this weekend as the Baltimore Ravens come to town.

After being relatively healthy before the opener in Cleveland, we have seen a couple of new names on the Bengals’ injury report, but it doesn’t appear to feature many serious injuries.

Joseph Ossai (ankle) was a limited participant for the second straight day. After an injury in the preseason finale, the initial fear was that Ossai would be lost for a month or longer. There is no telling how the team will handle the injury, but being back on the practice field two days in a row is a good sign. Ossai’s playing status is still uncertain, but it appears he has a shot to play.

Logan Wilson (ankle) was limited on Wednesday but was back to a full participant Thursday. Wilson should be good to go Sunday. Fellow linebacker Markus Bailey (knee) was limited. Thursday was the first day he was listed on the report.

Joe Burrow (calf) once again was a full participant. Burrow has made some comments that have made people question if he is back to 100%, but it would take total disaster to keep him off of the field Sunday.

Dax Hill (hand) was a full participant again.

Cam Sample (ankle) was limited after sitting Wednesday out, and running back Chris Evans (hamstring) was not on the practice field.

As for the Ravens, starters Marcus Williams (pectoral), Ronnie Stanley (knee), Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), and Marlon Humphrey (foot) all missed practice for the second straight day, and Baltimore looks to be without them this week.

Tight end Mark Andrews (quad) was also listed as limited.

