Bengals vs. Ravens odds, betting trends, expert predictions, and staff picks for Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are set to play Sunday. The Bengals are looking to bounce back after starting the season with a thunk.

It seems like the experts are pretty big believers in Cincinnati getting things turned around in an early AFC North game between two of the best in the division. The Bengals already dropped one against the Cleveland Browns, so dropping another to the Ravens feels a bit deeper than just 0-2.

Odds

The Bengals are currently 3.5-point favorites at home against the Ravens, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Usually, the home team gets roughly 3.5 points in their favor before the oddsmakers take anything else into account to shift the spread. That means this is viewed as an even matchup.

The over-under is set at 46 points as well, which isn’t surprising with how low-scoring these games can be.

Cincinnati is 7-1 straight up since 2022 at home.

Cincinnati is 7-5 straight up since 2022 on the road.

Cincinnati is 13-7 ATS overall since 2022.

The total has gone under in 12 of Cincinnati’s last 20 games overall.

Baltimore is 2-4 as underdogs since 2022.

Cincinnati is 12-3 as the favorite since 2022.

Baltimore is 6-3 straight up since 2022 at home.

Baltimore is 5-5 straight up since 2022 on the road.

The total has gone under in 13 of Baltimore’s last 19 games overall.

Expert Predictions

CBS Sports has all eight of their experts taking the Bengals.

Nine of 10 ESPN experts also think Cincinnati gets back on track against the Ravens.

92% of the Athletic experts are taking the Bengals.

NFL Pick Watch, which takes into account picks from around the web, has 75% of the picks going to Cincinnati. Be sure to keep track of NFL Pick Watch as more picks are made ahead of Week 2.

It is somewhat surprising to see the national media believe in the Bengals after putting up a stinker, but that goes to show how much consistent success can impact how people feel about a squad. Quarterback Joe Burrow never stays down long, and the last time this team lost to the Browns, it prompted one of the longest winning streaks of the Zac Taylor era. It would also be nice to avoid an early 0-2 hole again.

Here is how our staff is picking Bengals vs. Ravens and the rest of NFL Week 2.

