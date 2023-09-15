Joe Mixon is the key to Joe Burrow bouncing back, says Pacman Jones

Just a few months ago, there was discussion of cutting Joe Mixon entirely.

But now, after a terrible loss to the Cleveland Browns, it seems the veteran running back’s value is back on the upswing.

In fact, Mixon could be the key to helping Joe Burrow, now the NFL’s highest player, get out of his Week 1 funk against the Baltimore Ravens.

That, according to one Pacman Jones, the former Bengals cornerback and All-Pro returner.

Though he’s a big fan of head coach Zac Taylor, Jones was not happy with the playcalling last Sunday.

“You cannot go back and throw the ball out of shotgun 70 times,” he said. “We got to put Joe [Burrow] under center and use Joe Mixon, who looked really good, to run the ball.”

While admitting this was still “Joe Burrow’s preseason” (i.e., the star QB didn’t get to practice much leading up to the regular season), Jones pointed out that Taylor went through the same struggles last year until he decided to “go back to the basics and use the running game and let Joe do what Joe do.”

Make sure to watch the entire show here on YouTube.