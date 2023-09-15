Bengals vs. Ravens Injury Report: Mark Andrews, Joseph Ossai questionable

Friday is here, and it is normally the most informative day of the Cincinnati Bengals injury report. As the team prepares for an AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, we got some clarity about players and their status for Sunday.

Joe Burrow (calf), Logan Wilson (ankle), and Dax Hill (hand) are all starters who practiced in full again Friday, setting them all up to be ready to go Sunday. Joining them was reserve defensive lineman Cam Sample (ankle), who was back to full action after being limited on Thursday.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle) was once again limited Friday and is questionable to play Week 2. Ossai would be a welcomed boost to the pass rush rotation after early expectations had him sidelined for a month or longer.

Chris Evans (hamstring) was back on the practice field in a limited capacity after missing Thursday. His game status is now questionable. Evans is the Bengals’ primary kick returner and saw snaps on offense in Week 1, so his status will be one to watch.

Linebacker and special teamer Markus Bailey did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday. He is officially listed as questionable.

Chidobe Awuzie got a veteran’s rest day.

For the Ravens, they will be without several starters

Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), safety Marcus Williams (pectoral), and offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) are all out.

Tight end Mark Andrews is expected to play after going full on Friday.

Guard John Simpson (personal) did not practice and has no injury designation for the game.

