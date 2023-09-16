3 Bengals - Ravens prop bets for NFL Week 2 at DraftKings Sportsbook

The NFL is through Week 1, and sports betting will be legal for the entirety of the NFL season for the first time in Ohio.

While the Bengals didn’t have an ideal start to the season, there’s reason to believe good weather and a week of practice will help this team quite a bit. The Bengals lost 24-3 to kick off the season in a game highlighted by missed opportunities and untimely throws.

That said, prop bets are an alluring way to gamble on the game, as one can bet on anything from the first player to score a touchdown to the number of yards Ja’Marr Chase notches. To get a wide variety of odds and bets, one should check out DraftKings Sportsbook, which is among the leaders in the industry.

Let’s dive into three prop bets to consider as the Bengals welcome the Ravens for Week 2.

Joe Burrow - Over 267.5 passing yards

Joe Burrow had an all-time bad week to start the season. The weather was awful, and he ended the game with a 45.2% completion percentage. He had just 82 yards. Burrow ended last season with 4,475 passing yards. Burrow went over this total in 9 of 16 games last season.

The Ravens gave up 242 passing yards to rookie CJ Stroud in their 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1. Burrow should be able to punish a team that allowed 240-plus yards to a rookie. Expect a big bounce-back game from the superstar quarterback.

Tyler Boyd - Under 35.5 receiving yards

The Bengals are going to have to spread the love, and there are just too many mouths to feed. Tee Higgins didn’t record a reception last week, and both Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase and primed to erupt, putting Boyd in the backseat.

Boyd went for 10 yards last week and has seen his receiving yards decrease in each of his last four seasons. Boyd had four or fewer receptions in 11 of 16 games. Expect a light workload for Boyd and take under 33.5 receiving yards.

Joe Mixon - Under 55.5 rushing yards

Mixon’s production seems heavily reliant on the pace of the game. Expecting a bounce-back game for Burrow could limit Mixon’s effectiveness and how much they go to him in the run game. Mixon was the most effective Bengal in Week 1, totaling 56 rushing yards, but he broke off almost half of that on a 22-yard run.

The Ravens gave up just 38 yards to Dameon Piece, who had 11 carries in Week 1. They have a strong defensive line and should shore up the trenches against the Bengals' run. Go under for Mixon’s rushing yards.