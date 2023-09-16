Everyone has bad days

Week 1 is over. It wasn’t good, and everybody can agree on that, even Burrow himself.

Everyone is going to have bad days every now and then. Unfortunately, it has been against the Browns almost every time. Burrow’s record against the Browns is 1-5. The Bengals still have one more game this year to even out the Battle of Ohio.

Does this define the Bengals season? If you really think that, just stop watching the NFL then. The NFL is the best of the best in the world of football players. Even the Cowboys defensive end, Micah Parsons, is defending Burrow.

Micah Parsons on Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/Hxg3OR22RK — Chaston Scott (@CinCity808) September 13, 2023

You can tell me all day long, “These guys are professional athletes, they should be able to do better than that.”

You’re not wrong, last Sunday was pretty embarrassing. But, like anything else, you have to look at it from both sides. To us fans, these players are just playing a game to entertain us, but to them, it’s their job, it’s their career. They know when they mess up, and they know when they need to be better. It’s the same as any other job, to an extent.

If someone has a bad day at work, you leave and move on to the next day. The same goes for them. Sunday was a bad day, let’s move on and look forward to this Sunday. Sunday is the Bengals home opener against the Ravens. Joey B and the Bengals are 3-2 against the Ravens.

Let’s all remember two years when Burrow swept the Ravens and threw for over 400 yards in both games. Last season, the Bengals were 1-1 against them.

Look for the Bengals to have a BIG game Sunday against the Ravens. This team doesn’t like to be embarrassed, and they were last Sunday. Look for Burrow to bring back those 300+ yard passing games again. Tee Higgins didn’t have a single catch last week, that will change this week. Higgins and Chase will be back to normal this week, each having 80 yards, and at least one of them finding the end zone.

Who Dey!