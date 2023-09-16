Joe Burrow stars in new Bose and Body Armor commercials

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the biggest sports stars in our country right now.

Joe Burrow has become one of the most well-known names in the sporting world over the last few seasons.

If you watched the Thursday Night Football game between the Vikings and Eagles, you might have seen Burrow starring in a new Bose headphones commercial.

During the summer, Burrow announced a partnership with Body Armor.

Body Armor officially released a Joe Burrow exclusive drink stating, “Introducing our EXCLUSIVE Joe Burrow x BODYARMOR Bottle available for a limited time only! If you’re in Cincinnati or Baton Rouge, head to your local retailer & try to grab it in the wild!”

The Bengals superstar is usually a quiet guy, so when back-to-back promotions featuring Joe Burrow are released, it can be eye-popping and draw the attention of all sporting fans.

On the other hand, Burrow is coming off a career-low performance against the Cleveland Browns last weekend, and the team is searching for a bounceback game on Sunday against the Ravens.