Bengals Reacts: Most fans remain confident following Week 1 struggles

The Cincinnati Bengals were embarrassed by the Cleveland Browns in Week 1. The Bengals were only able to muster three points on the road against the Browns defense that made Joe Burrow and company look like they’d never seen a football field before.

Still, the Bengals were considered one of a handful of contenders heading into the season, and fans are still confident that’s the case.

According to a recent poll from DraftKings, the vast majority of Bengals fans are still confident the team is on the right track for 2023, despite the terrible Week 1 loss.

The Bengals are now entering their Week 2 home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in what feels like a must-win game. It’s early in the season for a game to be this important.

Even so, the Bengals could theoretically be fine if they were to lose the first two games of the season. After all, they lost the first two games of the 2022 season, and they still came up just three points shy of forcing overtime in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row.

However, 2023 seemed like it was going to be their year throughout the offseason, and opening the season with such a terrible loss seems to have taken the wind out of the team’s sails.

Burrow said the team isn’t panicking, and that has translated to the fans. The overwhelming majority of fans, according to another DraftKings poll, have stated that they’re only mildly worried about their team heading into Week 2.

At 1 pm ET on Sunday, when the Bengals take the field against the Ravens in front of their home crowd for the first time this season, hopefully, it’s the team we expected to see in 2023 and not the team that showed up in Cleveland last week.

It’s clear that most fans believe that will be the case.