Predict the outcome of Bengals vs. Ravens

After a disaster in Cleveland to start the season, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to rebound against the Baltimore Ravens in the first game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

Falling to 0-2 in the AFC North after the second week of the season wouldn’t be ideal, but it also isn’t a season-ender. With that said, the Bengals really need to win this game.

The Bengals offense will have to be better at... well, everything if they want to send Lamar Jackson and Co. out with a loss. Baltimore may not have a Myles Garrett on their team, but they boast a tough defense that loves to get after the quarterback.

The Bengal defense was on the field for 14 drives in Week 1, and no matter how good a unit is, they’re bound to get tired and give up points if they’re on the field this much. The offense will need to do their part and put together sustained drives that end in points.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals (-3.5) are currently favored to get the win. Typically, teams that play at home are usually given three points, so DraftKings seems to think the Bengal faithful will play a part in the result.

