Bengals vs. Ravens: How to watch and pregame thread

The Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2. These teams had the opposite outings in Week 1. The Bengals offense never took off against the Cleveland Browns, and the Ravens easily soared over the Houston Texans.

One of the big things to watch is the Ravens had a multitude of injuries in Week 1. The likes of Running back J.K. Dobbins, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, and safety Marcus Williams left Week’s one game and required MRIs.

Also, tight end Mark Andrews was inactive in Week 1 with a quad injury. At this point, it seems like another year for Baltimore, another year with a laundry list of injuries.

The Bengals didn’t have any major injuries unless you count pride. The offense just looked as bad as it possibly could. The weather and quarterback Joe Burrow missing most of training camp with a calf strain certainly did not help. The passing game was just off. Passes that would normally be routine felt like trying to connect on a Hail Mary. If it wasn’t for Cincinnati’s defense, the game would’ve felt much worse.

The last time these two teams met was the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season. The Rumble in the Jungle decided the game with Sam Hubbard taking a fumble recovery from his own goal line for a touchdown. That game didn’t have quarterback Lamar Jackson playing, which no Raven fan will let you forget.

This is the first game of two between these AFC North teams, who are expected to win the division.

Here is how to watch

Date/Time: Sep. 17th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET

Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Series Leader: The Ravens lead the all-time series 28-26, Cincinnati has won three of the last four

TV Channel: The game will air on CBS. In the Bengals’ home region, it will be carried by: WKRC-TV (Ch. 12) in Cincinnati, WHIO-TV (Ch. 7) in Dayton, and WKYT-TV (Ch. 27) in Lexington

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), Matt Ryan (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

Online Stream: You can stream the game online using CBS All-Access, Paramount+, a free trial of fuboTV, or YouTube TV.

Radio Broadcast: The game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530) and WEBN-FM (102.7).

In addition, the game will air nationally on Sports USA Radio. Broadcasters are Larry Kahn (play-by-play) and Giovani Bernard (analyst). The game radio broadcast will also be available in-market on the Bengals app and Bengals mobile web and nationally on Bengals.com desktop.

Broadcasters: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham.

Weather: Mostly cloudy in the mid-70s with a chance of light precipitation, per NFL weather.

Odds: The Bengals are currently 3.5-point favorites via DraftKings Sportsbook,