Bengals vs. Ravens Inactives: Chase Brown in; Chris Evans out

We are just an hour away from kickoff for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Despite it being just Week 2, these two teams seem to be on the opposite end of the health bug. Still, the Bengals had one surprise among their inactives.

Chris Evans, HB

DJ Ivey, CB

Joseph Ossai, DE

Trey Hill, C

Jackson Carman, OT

Evans being inactive is noteworthy as it opens the door for rookie running back Chase Brown to make his NFL debut after being a healthy scratch last week. Evans was limited in practice Friday with a hamstring injury, but he still must not be good enough to go.

Ossai is once again out with his ankle injury that he suffered in the final preseason game. That means we will be seeing plenty of Cam Sample again. Sample made a mark by tipping a pass that resulted in Daxton Hill’s interception. Hopefully, Sample is up for the task of chasing down Jackson today.

Here is the Ravens' laundry list of inactives that has quite a few more notable names:

Arthur Maulet, CB

Marcus Williams, FS

Marlon Humphrey, CB

Tyler Linderbaum, C

Ronnie Stanley, OT

Charlie Kolar, TE

Tyler Huntley (third quarterback)

Williams and Humphrey are huge hits for a defense that will need all the help it can get to slow down the air raid that is coming with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Those losses have a great chance of being felt today.

Meanwhile, the offense will be missing two starters along the offensive line in Stanley and Linderbaum. Trey Hendrickson should have the advantage against a backup left tackle, and the middle of that offensive line will have its hands full with D.J. Reader with a backup center.

Also, the third quarterback is only active if the two other quarterbacks on Baltimore’s roster (Jackson and Josh Johnson) are unable to play. Huntley can not play otherwise.