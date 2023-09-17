 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH Charlie Jones score first NFL TD on punt return vs. Ravens

The Bengals’ first touchdown of 2023 comes from Chuck Sizzle.

By Jason Marcum
BREAKING NEWS! The Cincinnati Bengals have scored a touchdown, and it came from an unlikely source.

Fourth-round rookie Charlie Jones took a second-quarter punt and ran 81 yards to the end zone for Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the season.

It came with the Bengals down 7-0 and the offense doing nothing for the second week in a row, so to call this play massive is an understatement.

Congratulations to Jones on scoring his first NFL touchdown.

