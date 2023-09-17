WATCH Charlie Jones score first NFL TD on punt return vs. Ravens

BREAKING NEWS! The Cincinnati Bengals have scored a touchdown, and it came from an unlikely source.
Fourth-round rookie Charlie Jones took a second-quarter punt and ran 81 yards to the end zone for Cincinnati’s first touchdown of the season.
It came with the Bengals down 7-0 and the offense doing nothing for the second week in a row, so to call this play massive is an understatement.
Congratulations to Jones on scoring his first NFL touchdown.
Can we get an order of Chuck? Extra sizzle. #BALvsCIN | @paramountplus, CBS pic.twitter.com/OMxpmHxKzy— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 17, 2023
