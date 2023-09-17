Nick Scott suffers injury vs. Ravens

UPDATE 2

Nick Scott suffered another injury in the third quarter and had to leave for the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion. After initially listing his return as questionable, the Bengals have now announced Scott is out for the remainder of the game.

Third-round rookie Jordan Battle is now in for Scott next to Dax Hill as the Bengals’ primary safeties.

UPDATE

Nick Scott returned to the game late in the second quarter, so it appears he’s okay.

The Cincinnati Bengals had an early injury scare vs. the Baltimore Ravens with starting safety Nick Scott.

The former Los Angeles Rams DB came up gimpy after a second-quarter play and then went to the blue tent with the independent neurologist, which assumes it may be some concussion-type injury.

This leaves the Bengals with a thin secondary if he’s out for the game.

Red hat (independent neurologist) into the blue tent to take a look at Nick Scott, who was banged up on that tackle. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) September 17, 2023

They will be inexperienced with their safety duo, neither of which started last season at the position. Dax Hill was the team’s first-round pick in 2022, and Jordan Battle was taken in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Battle came in when Scott left the game.

Scott had 11 tackles last week, tied with Logan Wilson for the most on the team. Signed this offseason, Scott was taken in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Rams. He was a strong addition for Cincinnati after losing both Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell this offseason.