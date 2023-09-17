 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to the Bengals’ disappointing loss to the Ravens

Boos? Yeah, this is bad.

By Dadio Makdook
Syndication: The Enquirer Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s never good to start 0-2. It’s even worse when your star QB goes down in the process.

Sure, the Cincinnati Bengals bounced back from the same record last year to make the AFC Championship. But it feels different this time, in particular because we’ve yet to see Joe Burrow look like himself.

And fans are... worried, to say the least.

And there hasn’t been much indication that Cincinnati is starting to figure things out.

The worst part? Burrow seems to have re-injured the calf that kept him out of practice in the preseason.

That means the Bengals might be forced to put Jake Browning out there next week on Monday Night Football for a Super Bowl LVI rematch with the Los Angeles Rams.

And that raises the question... should Burrow have even been playing? It seems pretty clear he hasn’t felt 100% healthy thus far, seeing as he’s contributed 304 yards passing in two games.

Burrow hasn’t gotten the right kind of touch on his throws these first two weeks, and that was never more apparent than on a terrible interception early in the third quarter.

It was so bad that even the most fervent Burrow supporters had to call him out on it.

A little earlier, late in the second half, the offense was booed for failing to generate any kind of spark.

Who could’ve seen any of this coming?

The offense is a mess. And the defense allowed a ton of big gains in the middle of the field, including the end of the game, when they allowed the Baltimore Ravens to run out the clock.

Is there hope? Sure. Burrow could be back soon, and a team this stacked could put another winning streak together.

But right now, fans are a bit shocked by the performance of a team that seemed like a surefire contender.

