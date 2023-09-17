What’s the bigger problem with the Bengals: Offense or defense?

The Cincinnati Bengals lost their home opener against a divisional foe after losing their season opener to a divisional foe in Week 1.

Their three-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 following a 21-point loss in Cleveland to open the season. Against the Browns, weather conditions plagued Cincinnati’s offense, and the defense performed relatively well.

Against the Ravens, while the offense may appear to have got going with 24 points, Cincinnati had a punt return for a touchdown in the first half and didn’t score an offensive touchdown until halfway through the third quarter.

Cincinnati also scored in the fourth quarter with about three and a half minutes remaining. It was a slow day for the offense, totaling 17 first downs, only four of which were rushing. The Bengals ended with 216 passing yards and had 13 fewer plays than Baltimore. The offense didn’t perform as expected.

Similarly, the defense was again dominated in the run game despite the presence of D.J. Reader. The Ravens totaled 178 rushing yards and 11 rushing first downs. Both of those are unacceptable for a team hoping it has Super Bowl expectations.

Three different Ravens went for more than 40 rushing yards, and they didn’t have a single fumble despite 37 carries. Last week, Nick Chubb topped 100 yards by himself, ending with 106 yards on 18 carries. The Browns had 206 rushing yards in Week 1.

The Ravens offense:



Went 9/14 on third down



Ran for 178 yards



Completed 24/33 passes



3/4 in the red zone



75 yard TD drive, 75 yard TD drive, 62 yard TD drive. — Spencer N. Schultz (@ravens4dummies) September 17, 2023

The Bengals' offense took more than six quarters to get an offensive score to start the season, and at the same time, the defense has allowed more than 175 rushing yards in each of their first two games, giving up 24 or more points in both.

That said, which do you think is the bigger problem right now for Cincinnati, its offense or defense?