Joe Burrow limping and cursing after tweaking calf in Bengals’ loss to Ravens

Joe Burrow’s calf clearly has not fully healed.

By Jason Marcum
The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 following a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The real story from the game is that Joe Burrow once again looked rusty and limited after suffering a calf injury that cost him all of training camp and the preseason. While Burrow has been practicing for three weeks now, it’s clear the injury hasn’t gone away completely.

After throwing a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the closing minutes, Burrow had to limp to the sideline and use a massage gun to keep his calf loose. It was bothering him so much that backup Jake Browning got off the bench and started throwing.

However, Baltimore would get a pair of first downs and run out the clock, so the Bengals offense didn’t make it back on the field.

After the game, Burrow was still limping toward midfield while shouting in frustration and continued limping to the locker room.

Then during interviews, Burrow admitted he tweaked the calf and will have to see how it feels Monday.

During postgame interviews, Zac Taylor said the plan was for Burrow to go back out there had the Bengals gotten the ball back.

Even so, it’s clear Burrow’s calf is still bothering him, and you have to wonder if he’s in danger of missing Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Thankfully, the team has an extra day to rest since it’s a Monday Night Football game. But the Bengals have to protect Burrow, especially after signing his history-making extension.

Gotta protect the franchise, even if it means taking some more losses this season.

