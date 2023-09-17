Joe Burrow limping and cursing after tweaking calf in Bengals’ loss to Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals are now 0-2 following a 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The real story from the game is that Joe Burrow once again looked rusty and limited after suffering a calf injury that cost him all of training camp and the preseason. While Burrow has been practicing for three weeks now, it’s clear the injury hasn’t gone away completely.

After throwing a touchdown to Tee Higgins in the closing minutes, Burrow had to limp to the sideline and use a massage gun to keep his calf loose. It was bothering him so much that backup Jake Browning got off the bench and started throwing.

However, Baltimore would get a pair of first downs and run out the clock, so the Bengals offense didn’t make it back on the field.

After the game, Burrow was still limping toward midfield while shouting in frustration and continued limping to the locker room.

Then during interviews, Burrow admitted he tweaked the calf and will have to see how it feels Monday.

Joe Burrow had a grimace of pain for every step leaving the field.



Two losses and a calf injury is a terrible cocktail. #Bengals — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 17, 2023

Joe Burrow walking, stretching and trying to keep that right calf loose. He’s using a massage gun on it too. pic.twitter.com/tOZpn4VAlS — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) September 17, 2023

Joe Burrow limping heavily to midfield after the game lets out a loud, “f***!”



Not sure if it’s about the calf or the loss or both. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) September 17, 2023

After the loss: A frustrated Joe Burrow walking into the locker room to #Bengals staff member “I don’t know man.”@WCPO pic.twitter.com/4QoRF1Lp3C — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) September 17, 2023

Bengals QB Joe Burrow said he tweaked the right calf at the end of the game. Said he’ll have to see how it feels tomorrow. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 17, 2023

During postgame interviews, Zac Taylor said the plan was for Burrow to go back out there had the Bengals gotten the ball back.

Even so, it’s clear Burrow’s calf is still bothering him, and you have to wonder if he’s in danger of missing Week 3 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Thankfully, the team has an extra day to rest since it’s a Monday Night Football game. But the Bengals have to protect Burrow, especially after signing his history-making extension.

Gotta protect the franchise, even if it means taking some more losses this season.